HOOPESTON — When the region moves to Phase 4 of the Restore Illinois pandemic response plan, Hoopeston Public Library will reopen its doors to the public with safety restrictions.
“Grab & Go @ HPL” is scheduled to begin Monday, June 29. Patrons will be asked to limit their time in the building to conducting essential business only. They may enter the library to check out or return materials and use the public access computers. Inside copy and fax service will also be available. Reading areas will be closed. Meeting rooms will remain closed for library and community programs.
The children’s room will be open for checkouts and returns only. No unaccompanied children younger than age 12 will be allowed in the building. All reading areas and children’s play areas will be closed. No children’s computer or iPad use will be available.
Effective June 29, new library hours will be: Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m to 6 p.m; Tuesday, noon to 8 p.m.; and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Plexiglass shields have been installed at both the upstairs and downstairs circulation desks for staff and patron protection. Patrons are being asked to wear masks and practice social distancing. Any patrons who are ill or symptomatic are asked to stay home. Staff will be wearing masks. All library materials will continue to be quarantined before they are made available for public checkout.
A limited number of public computers will be available for essential use only. Patrons will be limited to 30 minutes on a computer and must wear a mask. Facebook and other social media or games will not be allowed. All computer work areas will be sanitized between patron uses.
Curbside checkout, copy and fax service will still be available for any patrons who want or need to limit contact.
Any or all of these policies may be changed at any time by the Director, based upon guidelines from the state and local governments.
