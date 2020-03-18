HOOPESTON — City council members unanimously approved hiring Ryan G. Garfield of Watseka as the new part-time officer for the police department. Garfield has 10 years in law enforcement and eight years in the Marine Corps, according the Alderman Carl Ankenbrand.
Akenbrand also said he heard complaints about residents not being able to see through the dispatch window. The new window was put in place due to complaints during Chief Mark Drollinger's time in office about people being able to read the computer screens of the police department while at the dispatch window. The window has eliminated that situation.
In other council business, the council with read the COVID-19 plan for the city. The plan was created by Mayor Bill Crusinberry, Police Chief Jim DeWitt, Fire Chief Joel Bird and EMA Director Brad Hardcastle. "We're in Phase I," said Crusinberry.
Council members discussed the $6 fee for extra blue totes that Republic Services will charge residents. Each household can receive up to two totes. Any over that, a household has will have $6 added to its water bill.
Alderman Bill Goodwine said the the limit of totes and the extra charge has always been in the contract with Republic Services but has not been enforced. Letters will be sent by Republic Services to customers who do have extra totes. Customers who don't want the additional fee for extra totes added to their water bill can call Republic to pick up the extra totes.
A Hoopeston resident wants to see the list of trees to be cut down by the city, according to Alderman Alex Houmes. Alderman Jeff Wise will put a list together, although he said it will not be in order of the trees to be cut first. Trees on the list at Floral Hill Cemetery will have to be cut by professionals according to Wise, to prevent tombstones from being damaged.
Discussions also revolved around dilapidated buildings, what machines and people are capable of doing with the buildings and about tearing down vs having the fire department use a building for training. Bird said there was criteria the fire department must meet before a building can be used for training.
"If a house is in disrepair, we can't even train in it," said Bird.
The next Hoopeston council meeting will begin at 7 p.m. April 7 in City Hall.
