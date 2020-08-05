HOOPESTON —Mayor Bill Crusinberry cast the tiebreaker to give the EMA/Auxiliary Police Departments the approval to replace their present building at McFerren Park.
Crusinberry said he knew it would come down to this vote and was prepared, spending a lot of time in preparation to make the final decision, looking at all the pros and cons before casting the final "yes" vote.
Although many members of the community felt the new EMA/Auxiliay Police building should be located by the Hoopeston Fire Department, Alderman Lourdine Florek felt that would be a mistake.
"Resources should not be central," Florek said. "(Especially) if a tornado came through and takes out that central location."
The present location at McFerren Park is a 10-foot by 20-foot building which cannot be used in the winter, according to EMA Director Brad Harncastle, and the tiny office in the ambulance barn on Main Street is damp, water comes in when it rains and has no room for training or other necessary meetings for both organizations.
The new building would be in the same spot but would be replaced with a 30 ft. by 40 ft. building which would offer offices for both departments, training space, storage space and a more centralized command center during festivals, special events and during disasters.
Alderman Carl Ankenbrad, also a teacher in the Hoopeston School District, said the school district emergency point if a major disaster hits Hoopeston is the Civic Center for all children and the park could be locked down easily if necessary. The EMA/Auxiliary Police building would offer a command center for not only EMA and the Police Auxiliary units but for the school staff to deal with the emergency.
