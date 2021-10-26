HOOPESTON – Henning’s Root Beer Stand, a mainstay in Hoopeston for nearly 70 years, will serve its last mug of homemade root beer tomorrow.
The location along the Dixie Highway has been a root beer stand and drive-in since opening in 1953 as an A&W, according to Shirley Harper, who along with her husband, Dan, have owned the restaurant since 1990.
“It was an A&W until sometime in the 1980s,” Harper said.
Don and Toots Henning owned the eponymous root beer stand on two different occasions before the Harpers took ownership of it 31 years ago.
“We saw no need to change the name of a successful business,” she said.
Shirley’s connection to the root beer stand started long before she owned it.
“I started here when I was 16 as a cook. I was so bashful, my sister had to get me the job,” she recalled. “I also was a manager in the 1980s for the Hennings.”
Fire destroyed the original root beer stand from the 1950s, but it was rebuilt in 1978 and kept much of its nostalgic charm, including 22 drive-in spots served by carhops.
“Our restaurant is very unique,” Harper said.
One remnant from days gone by is the small phones at each table that customers used to call in their order to the kitchen.
“We used the phones up until about five years ago,” she said. “Now we offer more personalized service.”
Not only is the eatery known for its homemade root beer that can be purchased by the gallon and half-gallon, but the regulars come for the food.
“We’re really known for our cook-to-order breakfast,” Harper said. “People like our cheese puffs and chili dogs, and, of course, our root beer.”
Hoopeston native Curtis Warner said he orders from the root beer stand on a “fairly regular” basis.
“The root beer is definitely my favorite,” he said, as he picked up an order of chicken strips, fries and a gallon of root beer.
“Maybe this will continue because it’s a historical thing for Hoopeston,” he said, referring to the sale pending sign in front of the business. “I remember coming here as a kid.”
Longtime customer Shirley Pettice of Hoopeston said she comes to Henning’s every morning to drink coffee at her favorite booth.
“This is where I watch the sun rise,” she said. “I need that booth by the window.
“Their chili dogs and their cod on Fridays and Saturdays are very good,” she added.
Pettice was holding out hope that the location would continue to be an eatery.
“We need someone who will keep it a restaurant,” she said.
Although a sale is pending on the property, Harper declined to say who may have purchased it.
Harper said she and her husband want to retire and have been living in Florida for more than year.
“I live in Florida and have been commuting,” she said. “We sold our house in Hoopeston in May 2020.”
Still, Harper said she has “a lot of special memories” she’s made during the last 31 years of owning the root beer stand.
She recalled that the National Sweetcorn Festival and the Driving the Dixie event would draw crowds to the drive-in.
“When they had Driving the Dixie, we did hula hoops and wore poodle skirts,” Harper said.
“We’ve been making lots of memories with our customers and employees,” she said. “I have one employee, Kathy Cox, who’s still here who started out as a carhop when she was 13.”
The customers also have held a special place in Harper’s heart.
“The first 10 years, we had customers who came in three to four times a day,” she said. “They would come in for breakfast, lunch and dinner, and then for coffee after that.”
At least one menu item, Swedish Nut Cake, is an old recipe that was shared with Harper by customers, Mr. and Mrs. Cartwright.
“Our chili, vegetable soup and Swedish Nut Cake are all homemade,” Harper said.
Reflecting back over all her years at Henning’s since she was a teenager, Harper said she’s probably gotten to know quite a few generations of local families.
“Just seeing the kids come in here with their grandparents, and then they come back with their own kids,” she said.
Harper said she doesn’t have anything special planned for tomorrow’s farewell. Food and root beer will be served until it runs out.
“I know the community has been very, very sad, but I’ve been touched by how supportive they’ve been,” she said.
