HOOPESTON — The Hoopeston school board held a special meeting Dec. 2 evening to approve the second semester learning plan.
Superintendent Robert Richardson said the transition team met to determine where the school was currently at, how they wanted to proceed in the second semester and if any adjustments needed to be met.
Hoopeston has four schools of the eight schools doing in-person learning in Vermilion County, Richardson said. Oakwood has three schools doing in-person learning and Westville has one.
"We want to do in-person (learning)," said Richardson, "as long as we can."
The second semester, which will start January 6, 2021, will see the middle school attending five days a week with the same time schedule. The high school, said Richardson, has 36% remote learners and will remain on the four day schedule. He added that if the number of remote learners drops at the high school by mid-January, the plan is to have the high school start five day in-person learning in February.
The board approved unanimously the second semester Return to Learn Plan as presented.
In other school board business, the board approved the air conditioning project at Maple and John Greer Grade Schools unanimously.
Richardson said the school board was just approving the scope of the work but no vendors. By early January the bids will hopefully be put out and they will have some numbers by the January 2021 school board meeting.
There will be 44 ductless heat pump units in John Greer Grade School and Maple Grade School. Ameren will be upgrading the transformers at both schools. John Greer's cost will be added to "our bill," said Richardson, at $111 for seven years. Maple School will not be charged but will have to do some electrical work and new panels for the electrical service. The total cost, said Richardson, will be $350,000 for both schools' air conditioning.
The board also approved the Synchronous Learning Memorandum of Understanding unanimously. Teachers will all receive instruction on January 4-5 for synchronous learning. Each teacher will have the option to use synchronous learning or asynchronous learning but must do one or the other for five hours, according to Richardson.
The difference between the two is that synchronous learning will be live. The students will log on at 8:20 a.m. and will work at a table with the teacher, communicating with her/him. In asychronous learning, the student will watch their first lesson two to three hours later.
Sychronous learning instruction will not be used in the teachers' evaluation, added Richardson.
The regular Hoopeston School Board meeting will be Thursday, January 17, 2021, 6 p.m. at the high school library or virtually depending on COVID.
