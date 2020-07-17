HOOPESTON — The Hoopeston School board discussed plans for the coming school year at Thursday’s meeting. The question is, will the Hoopeston Area Schools open in the fall or remain with remote learning?
“We are doing everything to provide services to our kids,” said Superintendent Robert Richardson, “and keep our kids safe.”
The school surveyed the parent community receiving 232 responses with several questions concerning opening the school, staying with remote learning, childcare or no childcare, early dismissal, masks and access to remote learning.
Sixty-four percent wanted in-person schooling rather than remote learning, 48 percent required childcare services, 39 percent required no childcare and 13 percent had no childcare at all. Ninety-eight percent of the community surveyed said they had access to remote learning.
The board discussed using WIFI hot spots for those children that did not have access to remote learning, costs, plans and providers. This was tabled for further discussion.
“I have a feeling we are going to get pushed to remote learning,” Richardson added.
Bussing students was also an issue. It would be difficult to social distance on a school bus and more planning and discussion was needed to solve this issue, according to Richardson.
At present, the plan is to start school in-person for part of the week and remote learning for part of the week, more in-person among the younger children with guide lines of temperature taking, wearing masks at school, temperature checks and social distancing for all students.
Richardson plans to share all the communications from the survey with the staff and get their feedback, work more on the plan to open the school, and “roll it out to the parents.”
“We are charged with how to education our kids,” Richardson said. Adding there will be opportunities for those that want all remote learning to do so but the school has to come up with a plan for grading and also continually plan for in-person learning.
The school board and staff will meet next week to discuss the different plans amid the constantly changing guidelines.
In other school board business, the board:
- Approved unanimously the resolution to sell unneeded materials housed in Honeywell School and the release of plans and specifications for bidding purposes for the demolition of Honeywell. All memorabilia must be out of the school by July 29, according to Richardson. Anything left in the school, the bidder considers part of the demolition.
Richardson added the school is in the process of discussing the playground equipment at Honeywell with the City of Hoopeston.
- The board approved the 2020-2021 school calendar. November 3 was recently made an election holiday which was added to the school calendar. Also approved was the requisition to Great Minds for Eureka Math materials for $29,276.08 through Title 1 funds and the requisition to Renaissance Learning for Accelerated Read and Star 360 licensing renewals for $29,198 through Title I funds.
- The salary increase of 2.5 percent for the second year of the superintenent’s employment contract was approved unanimoulsy.
- The first reading of the policy updates and five year policy review as presented, the Marching Band summer activity plan following IDPH guidelines, the Show Choir auditions following IDPH guidelines, and waiving the first and second reading of the amended Hoopeston Area K-8 and high school handbooks were approved unanimously.
- Bids were accepted from Aunt Milly’s Bakery for bread products for the school district, Clover Leaf Farms for milk and juice products and Illiana FS for fuel for the district.
- The collective bargaining agreement with HEA was approved unanimously for the 2020-2021 school year as presented with some minor word changes.
- Learned Ameren is putting up six extra light poles with LED lighting around the baseball field, sports physicals will be August 5 at Charlotte Ann Russell Medical Center, Phase 4 guidelines for sports requires no contact conditioning only, athletes must wear masks inside the building but are not required outside.
- Learned Fall sports have been canceled but IHSA has discussed a condensed season beginning in January. A definite answer will be given to the school by July 24, said Richardson.
- Learned band camp is tentatively scheduled for August 3.
- Learned the new 64 foot flag pole will be up by August 1. The $600 flag that will top the pole will be removed after every event at the school.
The next Hoopeston School board meeting will be Thursday, August 20, at 6 p.m. at the high school library.
