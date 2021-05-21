HOOPESTON — Hoopeston Council meeting announced the pool will be open on June 5 at Tuesday’s meeting.
Admission to the pool will be $5 for all members with children 4 and younger free. Season passes will be $100 for the first person and $50 for all others in the same family. Season pass purchase will also allow pass holders to participate free in water aerobics classes and allows for discounts of swim lessons, according to Alderman Lourdine Florek.
The schedule for the pool will be 10 a.m. to noon and will include swim lessons, lap swim, adult swim, water aerobics/Zumba; 5 – 7 p.m. will include swim lessons, lap swim, adult swimming, water aroebics/Zumba; 7 – 9 p.m. on Monday – Thursday nights will include theme nights which will be scheduled; and 7 – 9 p.m. on Friday will be an open schedule for swimming to paid parties. The splash pad will be free to everyone from 10 a.m. to noon and 5 – 9 p.m. daily. Entry to the splash pad will be through the pool area. The outside pad will be closed at this time.
In other business, Alderman Stephen Eyrich, cemetery chairman, said damage done to Floral Hill Cemetery earlier this month has been repaired but that some headstones still need to be repaired. The cost, he said, will be more than $20,000.
The Fire Department will be donating new basketball goals and install them at the North Side Park on Thompson Avenue, said Fire Chief Joel Bird. He added that the Firemen’s Ball was a huge success.
Girl Scout leader Margo Watson donated $400 to the City of Hoopeston and sent a thank you for use of the Girl Scout House.
