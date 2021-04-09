HOOPESTON — The Hoopeston City Council opened its meeting with a general budget meeting Tuesday evening.
The budget meeting was for $2,330,783 with $229,840 in annual fees for major purchases and other items, leaving a balance of $175,285. However, departments submitted $418,756 in bidding for demolition of commercial buildings, blacktopping Floral Hill road, and several smaller items.
Making the budget work, the council suggested using an expected $300,000 in Covid relief funds for some of the Covid items.
The council is expected to approve this budget at the next meeting.
In other business, the Save the Hoopeston Public Swimming Pool representative Kim Burch informed the meeting to help raise funds, find employees and expand programs to entice more people to use the pool this year. She presented petitions to the council signed by Hoopeston and area residents asking that the pool remain open.
At the March 16 meeting, Alderman Lourdine Florek suggested the pool be closed permanently due to a lack of public interest in the pool. At the budget meeting Wednesday, the budget meeting approved using the pool this year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.