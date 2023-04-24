The Hoopeston City Council discussed the closing of part of the 300 block of East Main Street for demolition of Bzzz Bar and the Hoopeston Chronicle office.
AJ Garrison, hired to demolish the properties, shut the operation down in order to request more documentation from the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency.
“I was told the demolition date was pushed back due to the requesting more documentation,” said Mayor Jeff Wise. “The city has not been in direct contact with EPA, since this is not our project. We are assisting with providing documentation though.”
In other city council business, Alderman Stephen Eyrich discussed the Maple Street extension infrastructure. After the discussion, the Maple Street extension infrastructure was passed.
Wise said that Ward 3 Alderman Jesse Gonzalez will resign but that “due to him being on the April ballot, we are waiting for guidance as to what the date will be.”
Gonzalez was appointed Aug. 3, 2022 to represent Ward 3 at a regular council meeting.
He added that Alderman Kyle Richards has still not given a written letter of resignation.
The city is now taking applications for Ward 3 and Ward 1 to represent the City of Hoopeston. Letters can be dropped off or mailed to the mayor at Hoopeston City Hall, 301 West. Main Street, Hoopeston, Illinois 60942
