HOOPESTON — Alderman Carl Ankenbrand presented a tentative amendment to the Title 6, Animals ordinance 6.04.010 at Tuesday's meeting. This ordinance restricts certain animals anywhere in the City of Hoopeston, such as cattle, goats and chickens.
There have been several residents that have requested the City allow chickens inside the city limits over the years. The council decided to take another look into the possibility when animal control officer Sherry Klemme brought the matter before the council recently regarding one family that does have chickens and how to handle the situation.
Over the next several months, the council discussed the pros and cons of allowing chickens with restrictions and licensing up to six hens — no roosters — inside the city limits. After looking at other communities and how the chicken situation was dealt with, the city decided to add to the city ordinances to allow chickens.
The tentative ordinance would delete chickens from section 6.04.010 and add a new section dealing strictly with chickens. The new section 6.04.090 would lay out the guidelines for licensed chicken coops, restrictions, runs, where coops are allowed, inspections, number of chickens, care and feeding, cost of licensing and penalties for non-compliance and animal abuse. A coop license fee would be $50 per year.
The new tentative ordinance can be viewed on the City web site at https://cityofhoopeston.com/ and will be on the agenda at the next meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 7 p.m.
In other council business, the jet truck wand broke and had to be repaired. Alderman Lourdine Florek said a shield will be added to protect the wand and it will again be under warranty.
She added that she would like to extend the splash pad season, keeping it open as long as it is hot and kids are using it.
There will be no garbage drop off on Labor Day weekend, Saturday, Sept. 5, due to the holiday.
It was brought to the attention that homeless persons are living in some of the empty buildings in the 200 block of South Market. It's an issue that needs to be addressed before another building comes down, according to Alderman Robin Lawson.
Mayor Bill Crusinberry said he is looking into a vacant building ordinance, rental registration and an ordinance that Tilton has for land ownership responsibility of vacant property. He added that he met with Mike Davis, Champaign Land Bank, who is working on a $200,000 grant to take down 20 dilapidated houses in the next three years in Hoopeston. The grant is for residential homes only, not commercial buildings.
Lawson is reviewing a problem on 9th Street and Young Avenue that is causing difficulties for the neighbors. A forest has grown in the fenced-in back yard of the person who owns the property and animals of all descriptions are causing problem with Verizon reception of internet, phone service and causing other property damage to neighbors.
Jerry Hopkins who lives east of the property in question said that Terminex said "as long as the forest is over there across the alley, you are going to have problems (with animals)." Frontier temporarily fixed the internet/phone problem but added it was only a temporary fix.
Learned a gentleman from Michigan bought the Downtown Motel and was requesting the city recommend a building inspector.
Learned BZZZ Bar owner was issued a citation and is scheduled to be in court in September about his building which burned beyond repair last year.
The owner of the building in the 200 block of South Market that collapsed on him July 31 has passed away of his injuries. Crusinberry said the city is "basically going to push in the walls" so no other walls will collapse.
The Thompson Avenue project had a setback, according to Crusinberry. Tim Cowan, project engineer for Donohue & Associate of Champaign, said that Cummings Engineers backed out of a verbal agreement to work as partners with Donohue on the project. Donohue will have to file a request for qualification to advertise for an engineer to bid on the project.
