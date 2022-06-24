The Hoopeston City Council met Tuesday and discussed the amount of phosphorus in the water supplies, which the Environmental Protection Agency plans to decrease. This report is due by Dec. 31, 2023.
"Our water, in my opinion, is some of the best you'll ever find," said Mayor Jeff Wise. "This is the EPA trying to solve a problem in the Mississippi River Basin."
Although the water treatment plant needs to be updated, according to Wise the updates will cost about $24 million dollars. With a $5 million grant, it would still cost Hoopeston $19 million for 30 years.
"Obviously the goal is to get the price down as much as possible," said Wise, adding, "even if we get better numbers, we're still talking millions."
The Fehr-Graham proposal calls for a new system but another firm would retrofit parts of the existing system with new requirements. Wise did not name the other firm.
In other council business, the Alderman Bob Porth will bring the amended budget to the council for approval.
Porth also said that a letter from Gov. JB Pritzker about the suspension of the 1% grocery tax running from July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023, which will cost the City of Hoopeston $93,000 of income, did not include a plan to repay the loss of income.
A new pool/garden meter has been selected with June 30 marking the last day to preorder it. Meters ordered after June 30 will be an individual only basis and cost an additional $12.50 added as shipping fees.
Funds from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) will purchase a new police squad car.
Alderman Stephen Eyrich reported the Thompson project was on schedule with preliminary work expected to be done by the end of next week and resurfacing the street done by July. The tar and chip program was also underway.
