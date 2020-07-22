HOOPESTON — The Hoopeston City council approved unanimously Donohue & Associates IDOT contract and resolution for the Thompson Avenue Project at Tuesday's meeting.
The million-dollar project by Donohue would begin at the CXS railroad, down Thompson Avenue and end at Ninth Street. This project hopefully would alleviate some of the water problems along Thompson and McCracken avenues.
The cost to the city would be $238,747 or 20 percent of the cost of the project. The rest is 80 percent federally funded, according to Mayor Bill Crusinberry.
Crusinberry said the city is receiving a Rebuild Illinois grant, which would help pay for part of the project and had already received $50,000 of the six payments of the grant. He added the city has put money back for several years to fund this project.
The extra $200,000 from the grant would be used for other projects, Crusinberry said.
In other council business:
• Officer Ryan Garfield, part-time officer from Watseka, has been hired as a full-time officer for Hoopeston. Garfield, 38, an 11-year officer in Watseka, has already moved his family to Hoopeston.
• The budget appropriation ordinance was approved 7-1 after a public hearing prior to the council meeting. This ordinance allows the city to pay its bills.
• Learned a manhole issue on the corner of East Main and Third streets was repaired.
• Learned the parks committee would meet at 6 p.m. Thursday at City Hall.
• Learned the cost to demolish the burned-out house at 601 S. First Ave. would be $9,000 if a Class A OSHA trained team took it down. More options will be considered.
• Alderman Carl Ankenbrand presented a chicken ordinance for the council to consider for a vote at the next council meeting. Several people are interested in having chickens or already have them. The ordinance would require a license of $50, inspections, only six chickens, no rooster and specifications as to coops, fencing, no chickens running at large, cleaning the chicken area of manure, feathers, feed and violation consequences.
