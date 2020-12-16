HOOPESTON — The Donohue change order for the water sewer extension on Route 1 was approved unanimously at the Hoopeston City council meeting Tuesday.
The change order was needed to include a fitting that was to be added to the new water main to allow Casey's to connect to the line, according to Alderman Lourdine Florek. No cost was associated with the order, she added.
The water system risk and resilience assessment and emergency response plan was tabled to obtain further information.
"The plan, if approved, would have allowed us to spend $19,500 with Donahue to have them help draft and submit those documents," Florek said. "They're mandated under the America's Water Infrastructure Act of 2018 and required for certification. The RRA identifies risks posed to the water system by various threats - natural and malevolent - and the ERP is what the city would do in the event of a scenario in the RRA."
Mayor Bill Crusinberry will contact other towns about the plan before the city takes action.
In other city council business, the water department fixed two leaks Saturday. One leak was at Thompson Avenue and Third Street. The second leak was at Anthem Chevrolet underneath one of the lots in which cars are parked.
The ordinance to adopt the International Property Maintenance Code was tabled for further work and to answer questions regarding the code until the first meeting in January 2021.
City council members also:
- Learned the IDOT and MFT engineering agreement for the Thompson Avenue project needed to be redone. Donahue Engineering backed out of the agreement. No reasons were given to the city by Donahue. The council voted unanimously to hire Cummings Engineering Corporation of Springfield to handle the project and approved $100,000 of project money on preliminary work done by Cummings.
- Learned new signs were ordered for Market and Lincoln streets directing semi trucks going to Teasdale Foods not to turn on Lincoln Street which is a dead end street.
- Learned the Hoopeston Fire Department has two new firemen, Brian Silver and Danny Lane.
The next Hoopeston City Council meeting will be Tuesday, January 5, 2021, 7 p.m. at City Hall.
