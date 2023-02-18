Hoopeston City Council approved eight items at Tuesday’s meeting for the city water/sewer department with a 6-0 vote on each item.
Aldermen Kyle Richards and Joe Garrett were absent.
Approved were a not-to-exceed $3 million low-interest Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (IEPA) loan for repairs and upgrades to the water system, the water treatment plant and water main replacement on Market Street from Main Street to Honeywell Avenue.
These mains, according to Alderman Stephen Eyrich, were installed in 1888 making them 135 years old.
The council also approved the Task Order No. 7 agreement with Donahue & Associates to oversee aspects that project the cost not to exceed $103,300 and a second Task Order, No. 8, was approved for a total cost of $28,500 for Donahue’s work in preparing a vision statement, water source assessment, objectives and action plan for a Source Water Protection Plan mandate by the IEPA.
The draft plan will be completed by June 1 with a workshop held in mid-June to review the draft and the original plan submitted by July 1 with comment incorporated to the final version, which is submitted to IEPA by July 20.
The waterworks program will cost $6,450 annually and software will calculate what Hoopeston water/sewer rates should be to keep the department solvent.
The council also approved the purchase of seven fire hydrants for a total of $23,952 and a 2022 Chevrolet Colorado, purchased from Anthem Chevrolet for $30,045, will join the water department fleet with the cost split between the water and sewer departments.
The city found an arrangement to pay for the extra water meters by not ordering any water meters next fiscal year.
In the final expense, a total of $5,035 was paid for both the pump and motor repair work to repair the pump in the pumphouse.
All of these costs were not only from low interest, but Hoopeston’s economy qualified for the 40 percent principle forgiveness.
