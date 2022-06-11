The Hoopeston City Council met Tuesday and unanimously voted a new ordinance on garden and pool meters.
Alderwoman Kellie Ferrell moved, seconded by Alderwoman Robin Lawson to approve the motion. The motion was approved 6-0 with Alderman Carl Ankenbrand absent.
The meters would run May 1 to Sept. 30 each year, and would be registered with the city.
Each October, the residents would bring the meters to the water department to be read and the sewer charges deducted.
Delinquent accounts or any person not in good standing with the city will not be eligible. Only water used for swimming pools and gardening will be considered.
In other council business, the council unanimously approved a permanent easement for the Ervin Construction building on South Third Avenue, south of Illinois 9. Dave Ervin is retiring and selling his business.
The fireworks ordinance, approved in April, was modified to strike a reference to requiring state certification. The State of Illinois does not provide certification.
Garbage and water sewer ordinances were updated to the newer rates.
Ferrell announced an electronics recycling event will be held Saturday, July 9, from 9 a.m. to noon at McFerren Park, 301 W. Main St.
