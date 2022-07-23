The Hoopeston City council met last Tuesday and approved two bids for the Motor Fuel Tax program.
The amount of the bid for the seal coat operations was $64,312.16 from Daniel Ribbe Trucking, less than 12 percent of the engineer’s estimate of the cost. This bid was approved 6-0.
The second bid was more than the estimated cost by 23 percent which cost $102,143.12 of Portland cement concrete for concrete, curbs and gutters from SNC Constuction. The bid was also passed 6-0.
Alderman Kyle Richards was absent.
In other business, the council discussed the “city-led push to get owners to fix problems” in their home.
Alderwoman Kellie Ferrell stated that Dave Biggerstaff, a Catlin-based home inspector, said Hoopeston homes had issues that needed to be addressed. This was based on the 2018 International Property Maintenance Code approved by the council in 2021 and based on those homes with major problems to those with smaller, more affordable problems.
Dispelling the rumor that the program will take away a persons property, Ferrell said, “We don’t want your house. We want you to take care of your house.”
Alderman Joe Garrett, who voted to implement the IPMC, said at the time they were told it would be used against owners of abandoned, damaged buildings, not owner-occupied homes.
“Not a single person has received one that’s owner-occupied,” was Mayor Jeff Wise’s response.
Nothing further was reported.
