HOOPESTON — The Hoopeston School board held a special meeting Wednesday evening to amend the HEA contract.
"One paragraph was omitted when the contract was approved July 16," said board president Dave McFadden. "We are adding that back in."
The HEA approved the amended contract on Wednesday, according to McFadden, and the board approved the amended contract that evening.
The paragraph in question inserted was Article A 8.02D which stated: “Any Teacher whose years of experience puts her/him beyond the top of a given salary lane — referred hereinafter as "Topped" — shall receive for a given year the top salary amount in her/his applicable educational lane plus the amount indicated on the salary scheduled labeled ‘Longevity’; this additional amount shall be continuously applied on a yearly basis to the Teacher's previous year's salary so long as the Teacher remains Topped.
"The total salary for a Topped teacher in any given year shall therefore be the top salary of her/his salary lane for that year, plus the Longevity amount for that year and all Longevity amounts previously earned by the Teacher.”
“The language inserted into the contract we feel brings clarity,” Superintendent Robert Richardson said, “to the intent of both HEA and Hoopeston Area Board of Education.”
