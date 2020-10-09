HOOPESTON — Hoopeston City Hall will be closed to the public until Monday, October 26, due to a city employee testing positive to a COVID-19 test.
The front window of the Hoopeston Police Department will also be closed until that date.
Residents needing city services can still contact City Hall via telephone at (217) 283-5833, according to Brad Hardcastle, City EMA director. Water payments can be dropped off in the drop box located in front of City Hall, payment by telephone, by mail, or via the City’s website at www.cityofhoopeston.com. Residents needing police assistance are asked to call the non-emergency number at (217) 283-5196. If you have an emergency, dial 9-1-1.
The Hoopeston School District was notified of several positive COVID-19 cases among staff and students in the Hoopeston schools, said Superintendent Robert Richardson, and will follow procedures established by the Vermilion County Health Department and will move to remote learning beginning October 13 to October 26, with in-person learning resuming on October 26.
“Teachers will be available through email, phone call or google meets to assist with student questions,” Richardson said, adding, “Hoopeston Area CUSD 11 will be distributing weekly lunches during this time of remote learning. Lunches may be picked up in East Lynn at the fire station, Hoopeston behind the high school, Rankin Lions Club and Wellington at the post office on Wednesday evening between the hours of 5 – 6 p.m.”
“If you would like to receive remote meals on Wednesday nights please email your name, physical address, and number of meals to remotemeals@hoopeston.k12.il.us before noon on Tuesday, October 13 for Wednesday October 14 distribution. If you have already contacted the cafeteria. you will remain on the list until in-person learning resumes.”
