HOOPESTON — The Hoopeston City Council discussed and changed bulk garbage pickup hours to 7:30-10:30 a.m. beginning Saturday, November 21.
The reason behind the change from 7:30 - 11:30 a.m. pick up was due to the down time near the end of the pickup time, according to Alderman Bill Goodwin.
More discussion followed about residents needing help unloading items out of the vehicles and into the roll off after arriving at the drop off site.
"What happens is you have help at home but you don't bring them with you," Goodwin said.
The possibility of having public service workers help with unloading vehicles was discussed, however, the problem, according to Goodwin, was that the public service workers were not always reliable.
Mayor Bill Crusinberry added that most aren't, but the city had one that worked at parks and was so reliable, he got hired as a seasonal worker.
In other council business, Alderman Lourdine Florek said the Sesquicentennnial logo contest was listed in area papers. The winning logo will receive $100 and has a deadline of December 1. All mediums of creations from Hoopeston and former residents can be used: paint, photography, digital or mixed media. Designs can be submitted digitally in either .pdf or JPG to Florek at publish@justthefacts.net or by hard copy taken or sent to the Hoopeston City Hall, 301 W. Main St., Hoopeston, IL 60942.
Alley clean up should be finished this week, according to Alderman Jeff Wise, and leaf cleanup will begin Monday, weather permitting.
Crusinberry reminded people not to put leaves in the road by the curb but leave them on the curb.
"If we get a rain, they'll go right to the drain," he said. Leaves clog up the drain.
Wise said the Hoopeston Police Department was unaware of some of the newer ordinances that the department is temporarily checking, adding that ordinances should be sent to HPD to be "disseminated to officers."
Crusinberry commented that the contract with the Vermilion County Housing Authority had to be updated and requested that Andrew Mudd send an up-to-date agreement to him. The original agreement signed in the 1950s was in the agreement he recently received from Mudd with things that had already happened.
Crusinberry added that certified letters to Brian Suiters family members have been returned unsigned. He is sending a third letter but also checked if the estate had been filed. It had not in the four counties he checked.
Alderman Bill McElhaney suggested checking with Dale Estes, owner of the Miford Truck Parts, who seemed to be acting as a broker in dealing with Suiter's collection of cars.
The Bzzz Bar case will be heard at the November court session, if it's not cancelled due to COVID.
The Countryside Mall owner will be issued a notice to appear in court, Crusinberry said.
The Pizza Hut building had been sold and speculation is it might be used for a gaming parlor. Crusinberry said no one has applied for a liquor license for the business at this time, adding a license would not be given to someone out-of-town to open a gaming parlor.
Crusinberry reminded council and area residents that the positions of mayor, clerk, treasurer and various council seats are all up for election on April 2021. Packets for those interested are available at City Hall. He added the two resignations he has received from Alex Houmes and Chad Yaden, according to the State of Illinois, must be signed and notarized before being submitted. Houmes and Yaden will be contacted in order for their resignations to be legal, according to the State of Illinois.
The next Hoopeston City council meeting will be held November 17, 7 p.m. at City Hall unless in quarantine.
