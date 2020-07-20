HOOPESTON — Graduation was canceled for all seniors this year from high school to colleges in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. Its effect was a major blow to many who looked forward to the experience of walking down the aisle with family and friends in attendance, the parties after and the final tears of farewells with classmates.
This was not allowed to happen this year due to the pandemic.
Hoopeston seniors lost a big part of their last year of high school to the untimely advent of the coronavirus and the shutdown of schools in March. It’s a memory that will have a lasting effect on what was lost to them this special year.
The school staff and school board tried to lessen the loss and decided to hold a delayed in-person graduation on August 2 with the traditional commencement ceremony if conditions improved enough. In the meantime, the community and school district held a special parade and virtual graduation for the seniors in lieu of the regular graduation in May when they should have walked down the aisle.
Friday, in a press release from Principal John Klaber, the graduating seniors once again were on the short end of the stick because of the pandemic and the State guidelines. In a press release from Klaber, he stated the traditional ceremony for August 2 was canceled.
Klaber’s release stated, “Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, in-person graduation for the class of 2020 was postponed to August 2. While a parade and virtual graduation were held in May, it was the hope that improved conditions would allow for in-person graduation to take place to honor our graduating seniors in the Class of 2020 with a traditional commencement ceremony. Unfortunately, due to the continuing concerns around COVID-19 and following Phase 4 guidance which prohibits the gathering of more than 50 people at a time, Hoopeston Area High School must cancel the planned makeup ceremony on August 2 and no additional makeup date will be set.”
The Hoopeston School District had its hands tied by the state mandated guidelines, preventing them from honoring these seniors in their senior year. It will be a year to be remembered but with sadness at what was lost.
“We can’t thank the Class of 2020 enough for all that they have done for our school and community,’ said Klaber, “and we wish them nothing but the best in the future!”
