HOOPESTON — New faces will be the norm in both the Hoopeston City council and on the Hoopeston school board in next year's April consolidated election.
Bill Crusinberry, running for a fourth term as Mayor of Hoopeston, will face off against Mike Bane, retired police officer. Bane served as the city compliance officer under Crusinberry and is best known in recent years as the face of Santa Claus for many area children. Crusinberry's goal, he said, is to finish the projects he started many years ago as an alderman for the city.
Bill Goodwine, a 30-year veteran on the council, is not seeking reelection in Ward 4 in next years April 6th consolidated election. Goodwine has served as the Ward 4 alderman since his appointment on October 1, 1991.
"I have always thought that one should not run after turning 80," stated Goodwine about his decision to retire from official duties.
Chris Small, former school board member, and Bob Porth, retired IGA manager, have both thrown their hats into the ring for Goodwine's seat on the council.
Ward III Alderman Lourdine Florek is running unopposed for a four-year term next year. Joe Garrett and Jeff Keith will face off against each other to replace alderman Alex Houmes who resigned the position earlier this year in Ward III.
Carl Ankenbrand, Ward II incumbent, holding his seat since 2002, will face Kellie Ferrell for the four-year term. This is Ferrell's second attempt to oust Ankenbrand.
Alderman Bill McElhaney, appointed to the Ward I position in 2008, is being challenged by Kyle Richards for the four-year seat on the council.
No one filed for Alderman Chad Yaden's seat also in Ward I. Yaden resigned earlier this year.
City clerk Gail Lane and city treasurer Edye Bookwalter are both running unopposed for their positions.
The Hoopeston school board will also see new faces in April. Lawrence Jahn, 15-year member, Lisa Leigh, 11-year member and first term member Craig Lee did not file by Monday's deadline at the Vermiliono County office to retain their seats.
Debbie Klaber filed to retain her seat on the school board representing the congressional township inside the district. Sharon Zorns and Elizabeth Silver are running against each other to obtain the seat vacated by Jahn inside the district.
Cherly Steiner of East Lynn, and Travis Field of Wellington, filed for the seats vacated by Lisa Leigh and Craig Lee, of East Lynn and Wellington respectfully, to represent the district outside of the congressional township.
The consolidated election will be held Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at St. Anthony's Catholic Church.
