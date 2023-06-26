The Hoopeston School Board met last week and approved the following items:
• The board approved waiving the first reading of these first three bills and then approving the high school handbook, the K-9 student handbook and the 6-8 student handbook for the year 2023-2024, and also approving the Board of Education meeting dates, times and location for FY24.
• Approved membership in the Illinois Association for School Boards, approval for the preparation of a tentative budget, and to waive the first reading for the FY 24 season and then approve the Hoopeston Area CUSD #11 Emergency & Crisis Response Plan as presented.
• The board approved the Hoopeston Area CUSD #11 Consolidated District Plan, the Hoopeston Area CUSD #11 restraint and timeout reduction plan, and approved the purchase of a TrueVIS SG3 54” Printer/Cutter for $18,153.59 from Aidex Educational systems with funds provide by Charlotte Ann Russell Foundation.
• Also approved was the bid for $43,350 to Great Western Abatement, Inc. to remove the asbestos in the boiler room at John Greer Grade School, to approve the license renewal for mobilemind for $24.990 for professional development with funds through Title I, to waive the first reading and approve the District Technology Plan for 2023-2024 as presented, and to approve the nonunion employee salary increases for FY24 as presented.
• Tabled were the athletic sponsorship form and the approval for the administrative employment contracts and salary increases.
The next meeting will be Thursday, July 20, 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.