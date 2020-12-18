HOOPESTON — The Hoopeston school board approved unanimously new high school courses for the 2021-2022 school year at Thursday's meeting.
Included in the new classes are forensic science, zoology, Earth/space science, cell biology, macrobiology, ancient and world history, and new art classes, including ceramics, sculpture, textiles and fibers.
Principal John Klaber explained that with the new school classes he, school councilor Luke Lawson and assistant principal Kimberly Hutzel would like to propose going to semester classes.
"This would create a more diverse education," said Klaber, "give students more choices/options of classes and help with credit recovery" for juniors and seniors needing to make up lost credits.
He also discussed changing journalism to communication so it would fall under the English curriculum and adding a semester of speech, followed by a semester of debate to add variety and interest in classes for the semester form of learning. The semester form of high school classes would be similar to college classes.
Incoming freshmen would receive nine weeks of basic freshman classes, added Klaber, and in the second semester be shown other pathways to learning.
The Hoopeston Area High School Handbook for 2021-2022 was also approved unanimously as was waiving the first and second reading and approval of the PRESSPLUS Policy five year review and updates as presented.
In other school board business, the board approved unanimously the certificate of payment No. 1 to Lee Farms Excavating in the amount of $203,727.50 for the demolition of Honeywell School. Ten percent was withheld from the original bid for seeding in the Spring at the Honeywell location. The remainder of which would be paid after the seeding.
Superintendent Robert Richardson added that the east side and south side work done at Honeywell wasn't part of the bid, just something Lee Farms Excavating did extra. The extra work was greatly appreciated.
The board approved unanimously the waiver of the school code ILCS 5/10-20.12(a) to apply for a tuition waiver for students of employees to attend the Hoopeston School District without paying tuition. The application will be sent to the state for approval.
HEA president Dylan Swank reported the organization spent $3,000 in the local economy by purchasing gift cards for all "our members."
Richardson reported the AC prebids will begin at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, January 5th at Maple Grade School, followed by John Greer Grade School. Bidding will be open Saturday, January 13 and by the January 21st school board meeting, the board "will have vendors to take action on," added Richardson.
- Learned the board and staff retreat will take place Saturday, January 9th, in the high school library, time will be announced at a later date;
- Learned there will be no winter sports, or doing anything in sports unless something changes (with the virus);
- Learned negotiation meetings are set for January 13, 6 p.m. Since the meeting can only have 10 people in a room, there may be more than one room for meetings;
- Learned January 4 and 5 will be the professional development training for remote learning;
- Learned the Maple School lighting for Phase I is finished, Phase II will be completed over Christmas break;
- Learned the leak in the boiler at John Greer was repaired and passed the State Fire Marshall inspection;
- Learned the lighting in the high school auditorium will be changed over the Christmas break thanks to members of the community loaning a lift for the project; and
- Learned 23 cameras and tripods have arrived and teachers will use them to train all staff on sychronized learning. Teachers will be able to record a lesson and post it for virtual learners as well as staff and students be able to review the lesson at a later date.
Richardson recently received a gift of a 1913 Hoopeston High School yearbook from the granddaughter of Walter Harper, a former graduate of Hoopeston, for the high school to share with staff and students.
The next Hoopeston School board meeting will be Thursday, January 21, 6 p.m. at the high school library.
