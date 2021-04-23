HOOPESTON — The city council 2021-2022 budget was approved 7-0 at the city council meeting this week. Alderman Bill McElhaney was absent.
The budget was $2,330,793 in general income, said Alderman Bill Goodwine, finance committee chairman, leaving a net of $5,285.
Hoopeston expects to receive $300,000 for COVID-19 related money for Linzery Products, new owners of the former Schumacher Electric plant. The $300,000 is tied to job creation and part of the money will be used for one-time expenses of a $50,000 payment to the police department pension fund, $15,000 for police department generator repair, $20,000 ATV for ESDA and $50,000 for demolition of commercial property.
In other business, the council unanimously approved a continuing professional services agreement with Donohue Engineering of Champaign for a water system capital improvement plan for a lump sum of $24,800.
Approved an intergovernmental agreement with Central Illinois Land Bank regarding acquisition through abandonment proceedings and approval of Dave Biggerstaff as the land bank code enforcement officer in a 6-1 vote. Florek voted against the approval.
Biggerstaff will be considered an employee of the city, said land bank Director Mike Davis.
Alderman Jeff Wise said that people who have trees professionally removed should be taken to the city slab and not left in the alleys for the street and alley department to clean up.
Approved Treasured Roots bid of $4,500 for 127 perpetual care decorations for graves at Floral Hill Cemetery.
Charlene and Dave Ervin asked to help clean the headstones of deceased veterans at Floral Hill Cemetery and will provide the cleaner. Volunteers are asked to bring their own gloves, buckets, other items and email her at cse4@frontier.com to help.
