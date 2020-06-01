About 200 people showed up Saturday for a ceremony at Crown Hill Cemetery in Ridge Farm to honor veterans. This is the seventh year that the ceremony has been held on the traditional date of May 30 (the original Memorial Day date), instead of the last Monday in May. Above, Chrisman American Legion Post 211 gives a 21-gun salute while Harold Pussey prepares to play Taps on his trumpet. Bottom, left,  Don and Lisa Hackler of Ridge Farm and their five grandchildren, Nora Thomann, Macy Thomann (center between), Kendall and Madison Lubinski and Lane Thomann sing the National Anthem. The Thomann children are from Hillsdale, Ind., and the Lubinski children are from St. Joseph. Right: Stan Richardson with the Chrisman American Legion Post 211 gives an opening statement during the ceremony. Richardson was behind the idea to hold a traditional ceremony.

