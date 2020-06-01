About 200 people showed up Saturday for a ceremony at Crown Hill Cemetery in Ridge Farm to honor veterans. This is the seventh year that the ceremony has been held on the traditional date of May 30 (the original Memorial Day date), instead of the last Monday in May. Above, Chrisman American Legion Post 211 gives a 21-gun salute while Harold Pussey prepares to play Taps on his trumpet. Bottom, left, Don and Lisa Hackler of Ridge Farm and their five grandchildren, Nora Thomann, Macy Thomann (center between), Kendall and Madison Lubinski and Lane Thomann sing the National Anthem. The Thomann children are from Hillsdale, Ind., and the Lubinski children are from St. Joseph. Right: Stan Richardson with the Chrisman American Legion Post 211 gives an opening statement during the ceremony. Richardson was behind the idea to hold a traditional ceremony.
Honoring vets on original Memorial Day
Mary Wicoff
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
of Rossville, passed away May 28, 2020, at Heritage Health, in Hoopeston. Graveside services 2:00 p.m. Monday, June 1, 2020, at Rossville Cemetery. Blurton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements www.BlurtonFuneralHomes.com.
Most Popular
Articles
- Heartland Fair to close after 27 years
- District 118 to discuss possible fall plans
- Hair salons, other businesses ready to reopen
- Danville man arrested in shooting
- District 118 to plan for fall semester
- Cannabis dispensary opens doors
- Beef House busy serving steak
- Covington advises Illinoisans to be patient with reopening
- Danville casino license process extended
- Republican rep begins attempt to remove Pritzker from office
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.