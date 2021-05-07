DANVILLE — Operation Honor Guard is pleased to announce that it’s Day of Giving event is back for 2021. This year’s Day of Giving will be held on May 13, 2021 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Collection sites will be at the following locations: Hall of Fame Plaques & Sign Shop, 3550 N. Vermilion St., Danville, and Sunset Funeral Home, 414 S. State St., Westville.
“This year we would really like to place our emphasis on two critical needs. First, we are seeing a major decline in the number of honor guard members in general. Nationally, we are losing them to illness and death. Younger veterans are not stepping in to fill these roles. We are putting a call out for all younger veterans to please call your local veteran service organization and join their honor guard today. Secondly, we would like to address the financial health of many of our honor guards. Covid wreaked havoc on many of the posts that sponsor these volunteer veteran honor guards. At some point last year, all honor guard duties and all post activities ceased. No military honors were being presented and no fundraising activities were taking place”, said Rich Darby, Founder of Operation Honor Guard.
The board of directors of Operation Honor Guard has set this year’s Day of Giving goal at $100,000. This amount of money will be greatly appreciated, but it will only scratch the surface of honor guard needs. It takes $800 to buy one uniform for an honor guard member. It takes an additional $700 for other accessories and seasonal gear per honor guard member.
This year Operation Honor Guard is hoping that folks will dig deeper into their pockets and help support those men and women who give of their own time and often give of their own money to ensure that a fallen veteran receives their final military send off.
“No matter the outcome of this year’s Day of Giving, we are just excited to be back out again raising money for our honor guards. They served our country, they came back home, and are still serving today. I feel they have done enough. Now, it is up to all of us to help support them on May 13, 2021!” Darby said.
About Operation Honor Guard:
Operation Honor Guard, NFP is a 501(c)(3) that raises money for veteran service organizations that provide military funerals for fallen veterans. The organization was started by a funeral director in Danville, who saw the need to help the Honor Guards in his hometown replace mismatched and worn uniforms. Members of Honor Guards often pay to acquire their own uniforms and gear. Many even pay their own travel expenses. Operation Honor Guard, NFP's mission is to outfit every Honor Guard in the United States.
