DANVILLE — A special-use permit for Precious Time Pampering, a spa and skin care services business in a residence, will be before the Danville Area Planning and Zoning Commission Thursday night.
The commission meets at 5:15 p.m. July 7 in the downstairs city council chambers at the Robert E. Jones Municipal Building, 17 W. Main St., Danville.
The one public hearing is for a special-use permit requested by Precious Forman for operation of a major home occupation with the use of a spa in the RR (rural residential) zoning district at 206 Western Ave., on the city’s west side in the Vermilion Heights area.
Forman, owner and licensed esthetician, lives at the location. The spa service is to provide skin care and beauty needs, according to Forman. In addition to stress relief and relaxation, there also are face and body treatments.
“I believe self care is the best care,” she said on her business website.
The two-story residential structure is located on a .25-acre site on Western Avenue, according to the zoning commission information. The home occupation requires minor modifications to the structure.
The city’s future land-use map designation for that site is agriculture, with some residential development suitable. The development will be compatible with existing uses and zoning classifications in that area, according to proposed city paperwork for the commission to approve.
It won’t impact travel patterns, or adversely affect the health, safety or welfare of the public; and will not adversely influence living conditions in the immediate vicinity, the “Preliminary Findings of Fact” paperwork reads.
According to Logan Cronk, community development administrator for the city, the city has received no public comments on the permit.
