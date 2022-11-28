The Bunker Hill Historic Area Holiday Open House will be held on Sunday, Dec. 4 at Kennekuk County Park from 2 – 8 p.m.
During the open house, visitors can tour and enjoy the holiday decor at the Atwood Home, Neff Grocery Store and Print Shop.
At the Neff Grocery Store, visitors can listen to old-time Christmas radio shows from the 1940s and 1950s such as the Jack Benny Show and the Fibber McGee and Molly Show.
Hot chocolate, hot apple cider and an assortment of cookies will also be available inside the Neff Grocery Store.
In the Print Shop, watch the antique press machinery in action creating holiday-themed cards for children can color, decorate, and take home.
The BHHA Holiday Lights with the Brooks Family Christmas Display will debut on this same day, and will continue to run every night from 5 – 8 p.m. until Dec. 31.
This display, created by Chuck and Rita Brooks, was originally located just south of the park on Henning Road with a light show set to holiday music using your radio tuner.
Chuck Brooks served as a Vermilion County Conservation District Board Trustee from 2002-2007. He died in 2021.
The light show was donated by Rita Brooks to the VCCD for the 2021 Christmas season and therefore this tradition will continue.
For more information, contact the VCCD Headquarters at 217-442-1691, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
