DANVILLE — The Vermilion County War Museum is collecting Christmas cards for veterans again this year.
Cards may be dropped off at the museum from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays.
An open house will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3. Refreshments will be served and admission will be free.
Newly crowned royalty from the American Elegance Pageant will be serving refreshments, accepting cards and talking with museum visitors.
The free admission will continue through Dec. 9.
This year’s Card Collection Chair, Jim Switzer, said that cards will be collected through Dec. 21.
“In addition to delivering to the VA facility in Danville, these ‘Cards for Veterans’ will be taken to nursing homes and assisted living facilities. We are also working with local veterans organizations in order to get cards to other lonely veterans who may be homebound or with no family,” he said.
According to museum volunteer Susan Miceli-Green, the museum collected and distributed more than 900 cards during the holiday season prior to the pandemic.
“This year, we hope to surpass 1,000 cards. The community really steps up to help with this project. We’re thrilled to see some visitors bring in a bag with as many as 25 or 50 cards,” she said.
Volunteer Rhea Weatherford said, “The goal of the card drive is to let our veterans know that they’re not forgotten, and that their service is appreciated. Every card counts and helps make a veteran smile.”
The war museum is located in the Carnegie Library Building at 307 N. Vermilion St. in Danville and features more than 60,000 artifacts displayed in the 14,000 square-foot building.
Those interested in volunteering at the museum should contact Board President James Kouzmanoff at 217-431-0034.
