DANVILLE — As the holidays approach, the city of Danville is busy planning festivities for the public to enjoy.
At exactly 5:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25, join in the fun as the city lights up downtown Danville. The lights from Harrison to Main streets will be plugged in, lighting North Vermilion Street throughout downtown Danville.
Santa will be at the Kresge Park lot for the ceremony and after to greet children.
Enjoy walking the blocks of downtown as you listen to the street musicians, take in the sights and enjoy hot cocoa and candy canes at Lovin’ Cup and Obsidian Coffee, compliments of the city of Danville.
From 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, enjoy a horse-drawn carriage ride around historic downtown area. Carriages will pick up and drop off at the corner of Harrison and Vermilion streets every several minutes.
Shop and eat downtown and then stay and enjoy the Night of Lights Parade which begins at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2.
Carriage rides and the Night of Lights Parade are complimentary thanks to First Friday Sponsors and the Vermilion County Conservation Foundation.
On Saturday, Dec. 3, Dec. 10 and Dec. 17, visit Santa in his house at Temple Plaza from 10 a.m. to noon.
These are free events. Feel free to snap a photo while you are visiting.
On Friday, Dec. 9 and Saturday, Dec. 10, join the city at Harrison Park Clubhouse for the Annual Holiday Bazaar featuring dozens of craft vendors. Buy unique holiday gifts and support local artisans. A fun event for all ages! Hours are Dec. 9 from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. and Dec. 10 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
A café will be open during this event featuring Mimi’s Kitchen and Catering’s food. Chicken and noodles, vegetable soup, grilled cheese and pumpkin bars are a few items on the menu.
From Dec. 1 – Dec. 20, enjoy the Light Up Danville Exterior Decorating Contest. Decorate your home’s exterior and submit your address and last/household name to Community Relations Administrator Ashton Greer, via email at agreer@cityofdanville.com by Tuesday, Nov. 29.
The city will create a list of houses for folks to drive by and see. Once the list is complete, the city will share it on the city’s website and social media.
The public will have three weeks to take the tour and make your vote.
