HOOPESTON — Hoopeston's Historic Preservation Commission elected officers and committees for Hoopeston's Sesquicentennial Celebration, tentatively scheduled for June 27 to July 3, 2021. The week long event will celebrate 150 years (1871-2021) since Hoopeston's founding.
Brad Hardcastle was elected chairman, Kristy Kelnhofer as vice chairman, Marta Pierce as secretary and an email established for the commission's usage: historicalpreservation@cityofhoopeston.com.
Each member of the seven-man commission volunteered to chair a committee as follows:
A) Fundraising chair: Ellen Scharlach, co-chair Marta Pierce
B) Events chair: co-chair Valarie Hinkle and Jeanette Andre’
C) Volunteer chair: Marta Pierce
D) Historical chair: Kristy Kelnhofer
E) July 3 events: Debbie Benjamin
F) Marketing chair: Jeanette Andre’
G) Executive chair: Brad Hardcastle
The Sesquicentennial logo contest has been posted in local media outlets, according to logo chairman Lourdine Florek, adding the deadline for the contest is December 1. The winner of the logo contest will receive $100. The contest chairman will announce the winner at the December 8 meeting.
Fundraising ideas were discussed, which included a gun or meat raffle. Other ideas were requested from volunteers to raise funds for advertising and to meet financial needs of the Historical Preservation Commission's Sesquicentennial Celebration.
Volunteers interested in being a part of the event are welcome at the meetings or by contacting a member of the commission or by emailing historicalpreservation@cityofhoopeston.com.
The next meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday, November 24 at City Hall.
