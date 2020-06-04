DANVILLE – Aaron Hird, who will become the new regional superintendent of schools next month, has been involved with school districts around Vermilion County since the beginning of his career in education.
Hird, a Potomac native and graduate of Armstrong Township High School, was appointed Tuesday night by the Vermilion County Board as the superintendent of the Vermilion County Regional Office of Education, effective July 1.
“I’m looking forward to the opportunity,” he said. “Vermilion County is home, and I’m a product of Vermilion County education.”
Hird replaces Cheryl Reifsteck who is retiring June 30 after 14 years as assistant regional superintendent and then as regional superintendent. The county board was in charge of appointing Reifsteck’s replacement because she is retiring in the middle of a four-year term she was elected to in November 2018.
“Working with Cheryl has been a great experience,” he said. “I’ve learned a lot from her.”
Hird will select his predecessor and promises to “have somebody very soon.”
“That is a position that will be filled,” he said. “I have the opportunity to appoint someone, but I didn’t want to do that until the county board approved my appointment.
“There are a lot of really good people in Vermilion County to fill that position,” he added.
Hird first joined the local Regional Office of Education as assistant regional superintendent of schools on July 1, 2018. He replaced Mark Janesky, who is now Schlarman Academy’s principal, when Janesky retired after a little more than six years with the ROE office.
Hird’s experience in education has been solely in Vermilion County, starting with his student teaching assignment at Catlin Grade School that led him to teach and coach there for seven years.
He also was the principal of Oakwood Grade School for three years and was assistant superintendent of the Westville School District for three years.
Hird will continue to work closely with the school districts in Vermilion County and serve as a liaison between the local districts and the Illinois State Board of Education.
“In our office, we have a chance to work with the school districts to educate the kids and to help stay compliant with laws that come down from the state,” he said.
The office orchestrates separate monthly meetings for administrators, high school principals and grade school principals in Vermilion County.
The administrators’ meetings provide an opportunity for the Regional Office of Education to pass along to the school district chiefs any information from the state board of education.
“Administrators have a lot of challenges they face on a daily basis,” Hird said.
“We have so many good administrators and teachers – just good educators,” he said. “We in Vermilion County are fortunate to have the administrators that we have.”
Hird said the biggest challenge facing Vermilion County school districts is the COVID-19 outbreak.
“The question on everyone’s mind is what’s going to happen come August,” he said. “What will the options be? Will we be able to teach in the classrooms?
“It affects the administrators and school boards trying to make a decision, but it affects our families too,” he said.
Hird said he also would continue to be in charge of the annual Vermilion County Spelling Contest — sponsored by the Regional Office of Education, the Commercial-News and Danville Area Community College — which takes place every February at DACC.
Hird lives in Catlin with his wife, Amy, and their three daughters, 12-year-old twins Bracie and Brycie and 8-year-old Maddilynn.
