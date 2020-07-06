DANVILLE — Two office holders were sworn in last week — Aaron Hird as the regional superintendent of Vermilion County Schools and Missy Quick as Vermilion County circuit clerk.
Both swearing-in ceremonies took place at the Rita B. Garman Vermilion County Courthouse.
Hird took the place of Cheryl Reifsteck after her retirement.
Since 2005, Hird has been highly involved with Vermilion County Schools as a teacher, principal and assistant superintendent. Previously, as the Assistant Vermilion County regional superintendent, he worked side by side with Reifsteck since 2018.
He wants to continue cultivating this team environment by working alongside the Vermilion County superintendents to determine how their office can help each district better educate and meet the needs of Vermilion County students.
Quick took the place of Denny Gardner after his retirement on June 30. Gardner was serving his third and final term as Vermilion County circuit clerk.
Quick has been with the office for more than 29 years. While circuit clerk chief deputy, she helped begin the process for the e-Citation program and will lead the way to wrap up the integration of the new electronic system while circuit clerk. With the ultimate goal of eventually becoming a paperless county, she will begin the process for the criminal e-filing for the county.
She and her office will continue working alongside the state’s attorney and public defenders office as they move forward with their case management system. She is eager to get started as the new Vermilion County circuit clerk.
Both were recommended by the Vermilion County Republican Central Committee for their jobs. Hird and Quick, both Republicans, will run for election for their respective positions this November.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.