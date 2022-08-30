Darrin has a true community spirit, selflessly giving back to those around him through his nonprofit organization, “Darrin’s Kids 2.”
He says for him, it is all about the kids. Last month his organization held their second annual event, “100 Haircuts for Kids” at the Boys and Girls Club. The event was free to the public, and in just less than five hours, 200 haircuts were provided by Dazey’s Hair Lab to kids who would be returning to school.
Along with the haircuts, the event hosted face painting, bounce houses, a school supply give-a-way, music and dance performances. Some local businesses donate their time, but others are hired by Darrin.
“You can’t put a price on the impact of these events,” he said.
Although his organization has only hosted two events, he is looking to the future and wants to continue the effort with many more.
His long-term goal is to open a community center with afterschool programming, tutoring and accountability and structure for kids who need it most. His aim is to be collaborative and join forces with like-minded people in the community to make the biggest impact. He is looking for ways to do more and has recently started pursuing grants and sponsorships for the efforts of the organization.
In addition to his work through “Darrin’s Kids 2,” he recently started a scholarship fund in honor of his cousin who recently passed away, naming it the Derric Hightower Jr. Scholarship Fund at Schlarman Academy. This fund will focus on supporting single mothers in difficult financial circumstances.
Darrin was born and raised here, graduated from Danville High School, and although he has traveled to 45 states, he says that there is no place like home.
“I am a product of Danville,” he said. “This is my city. This place made me who I am, and I am thankful!”
Darrin, we thank you for pouring back into Danville, making a positive change in the lives of many more through your service!
