The Hoopeston City Council met Tuesday and enrolled the newest alderperson.
Angela Highfield was enrolled as the seventh alderperson and took her seat on the council. She will take the park chairmanship.
The next order of business was the shipping container ordinance. It was changed to 120 days and took out the reference to one person as building inspector, requiring residents to get rid of shipping containers in the city. It passed with a vote of 6-1 with Alderman Joe Garrett voting no.
Next to come before the council was the food truck ordinance. This ordinance was change to $20 a day for food trucks which would take effect 30 days after passage to let mobile food trucks know of the change. It passed.
The yard sale ordinance was the next in line. It was was voted to change the yard sales to three consecutive days with five days between sales. All yard sale items must be put away and not left in the yard. The motion passed unanimously.
An amendment to the building permit ordinance was added. A penalty for not getting the permit first would shut down the operation.
The council also heard that the complex skate park ribbon cutting would be held at 3 p.m. on May 27.
Garrett reported that someone was taking water by the cemetery and that two more were are involved. He said they are looking at adding meters between house and cemetery.
Wise said the bid specs were in for 209-213 S. Market St., 210 E. Penn St., 208 E. Main St. and two metal walls will be placed on 215 W. Main St. and 208 E. Main St. He added that six inches of black dirt will be placed on the surface where needed and the asbestos bidder will move the corner stone. All work will be done by August 2003.
The only building not inspected for asbestos, Wise said, was the Hoopeston Chronicle building and added that he was making progress with Jeff Coss.
Vickie Wilson commented that an outreach concert would be Saturday, September 16, at 6 p.m. at the Civic Center for Help with Drug Addiction Mental Health.
Vicki Wood asked for a fence to be put around the play ground area at the park. She explained her grandson has autism and it would be safer for him.
Wise reminded everyone that there was still a need for a Ward 3 seat to be filled.
The next meeting will be at 7 p.m. on June 6 at the Hoopeston City Hall.
