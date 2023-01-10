DANVILLE — Danville Area Community College will be busy with high school athletes starting later this week as the Vermilion County Basketball Tournament starts Friday in its return to DACC from the David S. Palmer Arena.
Girls’ and boys’ basketball teams will be playing at the Mary Miller Gymnasium through Jan. 21.
Tickets can be purchased online for $5, with an additional $1.49 processing fee, at https://danvillejaguars.com/sports/2022/6/29/jaguar-box-office.aspx.
The cheerleading competition will take place starting at 10 a.m. Saturday. Fans and guests will be able to enter the Mary Miller Gymnasium at 9 a.m. A shuttle service will be available throughout the tournament to provide transportation from the north parking lot on campus to Mary Miller Gymnasium.
Jaguar Alley on the south side of the gymnasium will also be open for visitors to check out DACC services, programs and clubs.
DACC is located at 2000 E. Main St., Danville.
As spring classes for Danville Area Community College start next week, DACC President Stephen Nacco said he is proud of what the community college accomplished in 2022.
He’s also looking forward to the barber school, dual enrollment with high school students, apprenticeships, All Star Jaguars and scholarships, continued in-house dining services, the music program and more in 2023.
The biggest achievement in 2022 was getting enrollment back and getting students back on campus according to Nacco.
“At the end of the semester, our retention is up 3 percent. That’s great. That’s in credit hours; so that makes us happy,” Nacco said in December.
Preliminary spring numbers for this coming year was at 5 percent, he added.
Other accomplishments from last year include DACC’s security, phone system that improves communication among the buildings, students and staff; other technology improvements include with its computer system; getting DACC’s application now online; Hegeler Hall work continues on a new roof and HVAC; asbestos abatement in the Mary Miller gym; and they have buildable plans now for getting the Clock Tower Center in good repair.
The DACC board also recently approved fee increases for the child development center at DACC that started this month; and two contiguous classrooms will be used for casino training, such as for game operations and repair.
Nacco said just through the American Job Center, more than 100 people have shown interest in the casino training.
The DACC board in December also amended Nacco’s contract. During the Illinois Community College Board’s recent recognition report, it was noted that Nacco’s contract includes a one-year severance pay. Per statute, the maximum severance is limited to 20 weeks.
The DACC board also approved a Cancer Registry Management Certificate Program. The certificate supports the local community by providing technical education that meets the area healthcare industry’s workforce needs. The cancer registry field is in high demand and this certificate provides a pathway for both the local community and national population to fill these available jobs as it is completely online.
The Cancer Registry Management Certificate Program trains graduates to work in the cancer registry field and prepares them to sit for the Certified Tumor Registrar (CTR) exam administered by the National Center Registrars Association. The CTR credential is vital to those wishing to work in the cancer registry field similar to a nurse or x-ray technician needing a credential to gain employment, according to college officials.
In addition, the community college will be seeing some long-time employees retire.
The DACC board in November approved an employee voluntary separation program.
The window for the voluntary separation program started Dec. 1, 2022 and goes through June 30, 2023.
Employees can apply and then those requests go to the board for approval.
Nacco said there is a 90-day notice with an employee’s retirement through the program.
Those the board has approved so far: Christine Cornell, marketing specialist, marketing and college relations; Garry Morris, maintenance mechanic, facilities; Jeff Primmer, counselor, student services; and Naomi Yonke, computer and network specialist, computer and network service.
“Then that’s it. The board is one and done; do it now,” Nacco said about this one-time separation program.
He estimated maybe a dozen employees will participate.
“It helps with budget, and it also helps with bringing people in, a new group of people, who want to replace those who really are here for reasons other than wanting to continue at DACC. That’s why it’s based on years of service, 15 and 25 or more,” Nacco said.
If they have life or family reasons and no longer want to work at the college, Nacco said that’s OK.
Those participating in the voluntary separation program will receive $25,000 for 15 years of service and $30,000 for 25 years or more of service.
It’s not tied to pensions. It’s a lump sum post severance or separation, Nacco said.
