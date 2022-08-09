Cheri Hembrey lives her life with gratitude and aims to provide support for those in need during her days in retirement.
She was born and raised here in Danville, completed her nursing degree in Danville and Peoria then eventually transferred to California where she spent 22 years as a nurse. After 29 years away, she moved home in 1996 to be closer to family including her niece and nephew and their children, and to help care for her father.
Upon her return, she worked for Health Alliance as a nurse care manager, educating people about their diagnosis and supporting them on their health journeys.
When she finally retired in 2012, she wanted to continue serving with her time, so she supports local nonprofits with her time. She immediately began volunteering, and this month she celebrates 10 years as a United Way volunteer.
In addition to supporting the mission of the United Way, she also volunteers at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in a variety of ways. Her favorite thing is taking communion to people who cannot make it to church due to health or transportation issues.
“I am thankful that I have always had enough,” she said. “With that abundance, I give back.”
Cheri has also been a driver for Faith in Action, taking the elderly to doctor visits or to the grocery store.
She serves our community in a multitude of quiet and humble acts, putting others before herself.
A friend of hers said, “She has a heart of gold. She works to receive no reward. She is a true blessing to our community.”
“Danville has changed a lot, but there are still great people here who are socially-minded and want to help,” Cheri said. “That’s my favorite thing about Danville.”
Cheri, thank you for being one of those people who helps. Your generosity of spirit and attitude of gratitude are noteworthy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.