DANVILLE — Clients come first at Help at Home. That’s how the dedicated employees feel, as Nikki Hufford put it.
In its 45-plus year history, Help at Home has provided care for individuals, helping them to remain independent and able to live their best lives in their own homes.
Help at Home’s Danville location is across from the Village Mall at 2830 N. Vermilion St.
Suzi Robinson, Danville branch manager, said they serve Vermilion County, as far south as Ridge Farm, and up to Iroquois, Livingston and Ford counties. Robinson, a Danville native has worked in health care for about 28 years.
“We want to assist keeping people out of the nursing homes, hospitals; provide them a quality of life,” Robinson said.
She said their person-centered home care services create “Great Days and Meaningful Moments,” which is one of Help at Home’s mottos, for individuals, while also driving high-quality, low-cost outcomes. They provide in-home, community-based care in 12 states, and have relationships with 66,000 clients monthly.
In this area, Help at Home serves 668 clients, and has 332 caregivers currently.
“We get referrals or agreements that come in, like for Vermilion County we get a lot of our clients from CRIS Health Aging. Then we also get them from insurance companies,” Robinson said.
Field Supervisor Penny Crowder oversees all of the northern counties of Iroquois, Livington and Ford. Field Supervisors Anjali Mahadeo, Hufford and Amber Tutwiler oversee Vermilion County.
“That’s where most of our clients come from,” Robinson said of Vermilion County.
The staff make connections with the clients and come up with plans for hours of service on how often a person will come in to assist the client.
She said the staff get to know what the client needs them to do while they’re there so they’re the most helpful, Robinson said.
Services are tailored to meet specific needs.
Robinson said it could consist of help doing laundry or preparing meals.
“We have a gentleman with a vision disability who doesn’t want to just throw a meal in the microwave,” she said, adding that he wants healthier meals to keep him out of the hospital.
That caregiver spends time preparing meals that he can just pull out and heat up.
Some clients need assistance to get to medical appointments.
Robinson said they can’t administer medication, but the caregivers can assist persons with putting medicines in pill boxes to help them know when to take their medications.
“I’ve gone into some homes during some home visits where they’ve put up reminders,” she said. A note could advise when to avoid taking certain medications based on blood pressure levels.
“(The caregivers) really just try to set them up to be successful when we’re not there, and then do the things for them that they’re not able to do on their own,” Robinson said.
The caregivers are not nurses.
Services also are not done outside the home, such as lawn mowing or weed pulling.
“It’s to help them with their ADLs (activities of daily living related to personal care),” Robinson said. Other examples can be brushing teeth, bathing, showers and basic house cleaning.
Insurance or CRIS Healthy Aging will go in and perform an assessment. They will decide how many hours and days a week the person needs assistance.
Robinson said they will be told a client may have 10 hours a week, five hours two times a week, for needed services.
Help at Home can deviate from that when needed such as if a client has an appointment outside of those hours.
“We’ll do what we can to make sure that personal need is met,” Robinson said.
The need, relating to health and what a client can pay, varies in Vermilion County.
Robinson said that’s where CRIS and CCUs (Care Coordination Units) come into play, helping as they can too.
Help at Home recently received funding to assist with the insurance companies. Insurance companies have identified persons with higher rates of hospital stays and those who miss doctor’s appointments. An entity called Care Coordination has been created where these persons are assigned a coordinator who calls and reminds them to check their blood pressure or helps them in making doctor’s appointments.
Help at Home could then be called to arrange transportation to a doctor’s appointment.
Transportation isn’t Help at Home’s main focus. If someone is needing dialysis three times a week, Help at Home will help set them up with other transportation.
“This goes above and beyond the health care part,” Robinson said. “If somebody is not able to leave their home because they don’t have a wheelchair ramp, this kind of program will assist with getting those things in order for them, getting a ramp built, getting extermination services completed, assisting with getting any rails or things in the house that insurance for some reason isn’t paying for.”
She said this has been a great addition, more of a hands-on daily, weekly, at least monthly type of connection, where the clients and caregivers report to each other on these extra needs.
“We are successful because of other community resources for sure,” she too added.
It’s the participant’s best interest for them to all work together so they can reach them holistically, and not just for one need, Robinson said.
Help at Home has had different Danville locations, including at one time being downtown. It’s been in Danville more than 25 years.
“Most of what we do is referrals,” Robinson reiterated about people mostly going through CRIS Healthy Aging. They also take referrals from the Illinois Department of Human Services’ Division of Rehabilitation Services.
There is no age requirement for Help at Home services.
If there is a need and a doctor or insurance agency has approved for their care, Help at Home provides it.
Feedback from clients and families show how grateful they are for the services. Preferred care can be a family member or close friend who wants to work for a person. Help at Home comes in and does the training and fingerprinting, and then that family member or friend can work for that loved one. The family member or friend can’t be a spouse or a power of attorney.
For clients in general, they try to match up employees and clients with similar interests or what employees are experienced in.
“It does make our hearts happy when we can reach out. We do in-home visits too to check up on the staff and the clients,” Robinson said. “That’s when we really get to hear what they’re happy with.”
Most caregivers are female, but they have some great male ones too, Robinson said.
Robinson added that they have amazing staff who will bend over backwards, stay late and work weekends, to make sure any staffing issue is taken care of right away and clients are served.
Help at Home has a website with more information whether to become an employee or how to get care for a loved one.
