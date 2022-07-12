DANVILLE — Kennekuk County Park in Danville has an authentic village preserved in the historic Bunker Hill area.
There is a chapel, school, general store, home, barn and other buildings that belong to a different era of our history. The Vermilion County Master Gardeners have been active in this area of the park for more than 20 years. Gardens can also play a part in history.
Heirloom gardens hold the story of past generations. Seeds from flowers, herbs and vegetables were saved and passed along to family and friends. Over time, they became an integral part of recipes, family celebrations and common household use. Some were even special enough to have trade or monetary value
The Vermilion County Master Gardeners led by VCMG’s Cathern Hart and Jan Hetherington, will provide visitors with a unique experience at the Atwood House Garden at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 19. In keeping with the historic theme of the area, the Master Gardeners have planted an heirloom vegetable garden.
Along with traditional favorites like tomatoes and green beans, visitors will also find cotton and other unusual heirloom plants including some flowers. Varieties were carefully selected from an heirloom seed catalogue. Master Gardeners will be on hand to give tours of the garden and answer questions.
There is no charge to attend the program however those who register will receive a handout and enjoy ice cream and cookies. Attendees may register online https://go.illinois.edu/HeirloomGarden or by calling the Vermilion County Extension Office 217-442-8615.
The program will take place at the Kennekuk Atwood House Garden at 22296-A Henning Road, Danville. Follow signs in the park to the Bunker Hill area. There is ample parking in the area and program is rain or shine.
University of Illinois Extension provides equal opportunities in programs and employment. If you need a reasonable accommodation to participate in this program, contact Vermilion County office 217-442-8615. Early requests are strongly encouraged to allow sufficient time for meeting your access needs.
