GREENVILLE, S.C. — Levi Heaton, a resident of Danville, was named to Bob Jones University’s Concert Choir. Heaton is a junior majoring in biology.
The Concert Choir is one of BJU’s upper-level choirs comprised primarily of juniors and seniors. Auditions are held for new members every August and January before the start of each semester.
The choral artistry of the BJU Concert Choir is intended to nurture spiritual reflection in the hearts and minds of both the performers and the audience.
Located in Greenville, S.C., Bob Jones University provides a regionally accredited Christian liberal arts education purposely designed to inspire a lifelong pursuit of learning, loving and leading.
BJU offers more than100 undergraduate and graduate programs in religion, education, fine arts and communication, arts and science, health professions and business.
BJU has more than 3,000 students from nearly every state and more than 40 countries.
