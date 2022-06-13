A heat advisory for Vermilion County is in effect from noon Monday until 8 p.m. Wednesday
The Vermilion County Emergency Management Agency said the area is expected to see high temperatures with heat index values up to 110 degrees, bringing with it opportunities for heat-related illnesses.
A hot and humid air mass will move into the region Monday afternoon and persist into Wednesday evening.
Peak afternoon heat indexes will reach 105 to 110 degrees, while apparent night-time temperatures will only drop into the upper 70s to lower 80s.
The agency advised to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.
Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments.
Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency. If you experience symptoms of heat stroke, call 911.
