A heat advisory is in effect for Vermilion County until 9 p.m. tonight, but could extend to Wednesday afternoon depending on expected thunderstorm activity.
Heat index values of 107 to 111 are expected. Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
The Vermilion County Emergency Management Agency said areas south of Interstate 74 are especially likely to be hit by storms, causing the temperature to stay high as well.
The agency advised to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. Whenever possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.
Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency. Call 911 if you experience symptoms of heat stroke.
