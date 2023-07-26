Vermilion County is under a heat advisory until 7 p.m. Saturday.
According to the Vermilion County Emergency Management Agency, daily afternoon heat index values are forecasted to exceed 100 degrees Wednesday through Saturday, peaking near 106 degrees Thursday and Friday. Nighttime will provide little relief, with heat index values only falling into the mid to upper 70s.
People are encouraged to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Those working or spending time outside are encouraged to take extra precautions.
When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
According to the Red Cross, heat stroke develops when the body systems are overwhelmed by heat and begin to stop functioning. Signs include hot, red skin which may be dry or moist; changes in consciousness; vomiting and high body temperature.
Heat stroke is an emergency, and those experiencing symptoms should call 911 immediately. Red Cross recommended moving someone experiencing heat stroke to a cooler place. Quickly cool the person’s body by immersing them up to their neck in cold water if possible. Otherwise, douse or spray the person with cold water, or cover the person with cold, wet towels or bags of ice.
Heat stroke usually occurs by ignoring the signals of heat exhaustion.
If someone is exhibiting signs of heat exhaustion (cool, moist, pale or flushed skin, heavy sweating, headache, nausea, dizziness, weakness and exhaustion), move them to a cooler place, remove or loosen tight clothing and spray the person with water or apply cool, wet cloths or towels to the skin. Fan the person. If they are conscious, give small amounts of cool water to drink. Make sure the person drinks slowly. Watch for changes in condition. If the person refuses water, vomits or begins to lose consciousness, call 911.
