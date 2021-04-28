DANVILLE — It’s that time again to remove those empty planters, clean the gutters, empty, remove abandoned swimming pools and remove any ponding or accumulating standing water. Warm weather has finally reached Vermilion County which means here comes the mosquitoes.
The Vermilion County Health Department is once again asking the public for assistance with the collection of dead birds to test for West Nile Virus (WNV). The department each summer collects dead birds and mosquitoes for testing for the presence of the virus.
“Finding out if the virus is present in Vermilion County allows us to alert residents to take precautions when they are outside and make sure their homes are free of places where mosquitoes breed,” said Public Health Administrator Douglas Toole.
In 2020, the Illinois Department of Public Health with the help of the local health departments reports that there were 34 human cases of the virus, this a 21% increase from the number reported in 2019 (28). The total number of positive birds tested, and the total number of mosquitos tested for WNV and found positive in 2020 are up by 5% and 6% respectively from what was reported in 2019.
In 2020, the Vermilion County Health Department dispersed mosquito traps (12) throughout the county. No mosquitos were tested for WNV due to the number of mosquitos caught in the traps did not meet the minimum number required for testing. The department collected one bird and submitted it for laboratory testing. The bird was found negative for the virus.
Starting on April 1, 2020, and ending on October 15, 2020, the Vermilion County Health Department will be accepting a limited number of dead birds (5) for testing for the West Nile Virus. The state of Illinois has prioritized the type of birds that should be collected for testing. Those priorities are:
1st priority: Crows and Blue Jays
2nd priority: Finches, Sparrows and Robins
3rd priority: Cardinals, Black Birds, Starlings and Wrens
Not all dead birds will be accepted for testing. The Illinois Department of Public Health recommends that the caller assure the following are true:
1. The bird is dead no longer than 24 hours. There are no signs of decomposition (maggots, strong odor, bloated or deflated eyes).
2. The bird shows no sign it died of causes other than disease. No obvious wounds, missing parts or crushed carcass.
3. The birds are one of the types listed above under the three priorities.
The Illinois Department of Public Health says that most people are not affected when bitten by a West Nile-infected mosquito, but some people, including those who are over the age of 50 and who may have chronic health problems are most at risk from the West Nile virus.
The best way to prevent West Nile disease or any other mosquito-borne illness is to reduce the number of mosquitoes around your home and neighborhood and to take personal precautions to avoid mosquito bites. Here are some suggestions:
- Avoid being outdoors when mosquitoes are most active, especially between dusk and dawn.
- When outdoors, wear shoes and socks, long pants and a long-sleeved shirt, and apply insect repellent that includes DEET, picaridin or oil of lemon eucalyptus according to label instructions.
Consult a physician before using repellents on infants.
- Make sure doors and windows have tight-fitting screens. Repair or replace screens that have tears or other openings. Try to keep doors and windows shut, especially at night.
- Eliminate all sources of standing water that can support mosquito breeding, including water in bird baths, ponds, flowerpots, wading pools, old tires and any other receptacles. In communities where there are organized mosquito control programs, contact your municipal government to report areas of stagnant water in roadside ditches, flooded yards and similar locations that may produce mosquitoes.
Now is the time to survey your property to identify areas where standing water may accumulate.
The standing water must be eliminated and not allowed to stand more than five days. Invert, drill holes in bottom of containers left expose to the weather to prevent water from accumulating and stand for over five days. Keep gutters cleared.
To report a dead bird, found in Vermilion County, call the Vermilion County Health department at 431 -2662, ext. 247. Please call Monday - Thursday, hours 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Additional information is available on the health department's website at
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.