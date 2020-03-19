The Vermilion County Health Department recently authorized 29 new COVID-19 tests from health care providers. Two have come back negative. Health department officials are waiting for results on 27 tests, according to a release.
There were still no confirmed cases, officials said. The infection risk is low for those who have been practicing social distancing and staying home.
The health department also stated it is offering WIC services, but with some changes. The weekly Hoopeston clinic is closed for now. The health department is calling clients with appointments to update clients' information in the health department's files by phone, and can have their vouchers ready when they arrive. Some clients will still have to come inside to receive services, but most clients can be served at the drive-thru clinic, in the health department's parking lot.
Because the labs in the country are still limited in the number of tests, patients who call their doctors and explain their symptoms may be asked to not get tested and stay home for 14 days if the symptoms are mild.
Local residents should stay home if they are able. Those who do go out should practice social distancing. Children should be kept at home and play dates with other kids are discouraged.
Times like these are tough and we will try to give you the most up-to-date information as we get it. Please, also understand, this information changes very quickly. The health department encourage you to visit IDPH for their daily COVID-19 press releases at http://www.dph.illinois.gov/…/media-p…/daily-press-briefings.
The health department also has received lots of questions on how to clean your home or business during COVID-19. Here is a link from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention on guidance on the best way to clean surfaces and other items. https://www.cdc.gov/…/organizati…/cleaning-disinfection.html
