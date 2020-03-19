Danville, IL (61832)

Today

Variable clouds and windy with thunderstorms, especially late. A few storms may be severe. Low near 55F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Variable clouds and windy with thunderstorms, especially late. A few storms may be severe. Low near 55F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%.