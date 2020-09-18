The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says getting a flu vaccine will be more important than ever this fall and winter due to it being likely that flu viruses and the virus that causes COVID-19 will both be spreading.
The CDC recommends that all people six months and older get a yearly flu vaccine.
Due to social distancing and protection of clients, the Vermilion County Health Department is offering drive-through flu vaccination clinics that start today. The health department is located at 200 S. College St., Danville.
The clinic is for adults. Call to make appointments for children.
Health department officials also ask: please sit by a working car window, bring insurance cards and short sleeves preferred.
You do not need to call ahead to take part in the clinics, but doing so allows the health department to start paperwork and save you time on clinic day.
Dates:
Saturday, Sept. 19 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 24 from 8-11 a.m.
Friday, Sept. 25 from 2-6 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 26 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 1 from 8-11 a.m.
Friday, Oct. 2 from 2-6 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 3 from 9-1 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 8 from 8-11 a.m.
In addition, the health department is having a flu vaccine clinic on Tuesday, Sept. 29 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Westville.
Also, pneumonia shots are available by appointment.
The health department accepts debit and credit cards. It will bill Medicare, private insurance, Medicaid and the state for their employees. Private pay is $38.
Flu vaccines are updated to better match viruses expected to be circulating in the U.S. The quadrivalent (four component) egg-based vaccines, are recommended to contain:
• A/Guangdong-Maonan/SWL1536/2019 (H1N1)pdm09-like virus (updated)
• A/Hong Kong/2671/2019 (H3N2)-like virus (updated)
• B/Washington/02/2019 (B/Victoria lineage)-like virus (updated)
• B/Phuket/3073/2013-like (Yamagata lineage) virus
How to help avoid the flu this 2020-2021 season:
• Vaccination. Get your flu shot every year. While the flu shot isn’t always a match, your chances of getting the flu decrease and severity of the flu should you get it can also be decreased.
• Proper hand washing. Wash your hands with warm water and soap. Use hand sanitizer when you are unable to wash your hands.
• Cover your coughs and sneezes.
• Stay home when you are sick.
• Keep your distance. The standard distance to keep from someone you know is not visibly ill is 3 feet. The standard distance to keep from someone you know is ill is 6 feet.
• Clean surfaces and objects routinely.
• Be Informed.
Yearly flu vaccination should begin soon after flu vaccine is available, and ideally by October. However, getting vaccinated even later can be protective, as long as flu viruses are circulating. While seasonal influenza outbreaks can happen as early as October, most of the time influenza activity peaks in January or later. Since it takes about two weeks after vaccination for antibodies to develop in the body that protect against influenza virus infection, it is best that people get vaccinated so they are protected before influenza begins spreading in their community (CDC.gov).
Anyone 6 months of age and older should get vaccinated for the flu. Vaccination is especially important for people who are at higher risk of flu complications. It takes about two weeks after vaccination for your body to develop an immune response. Flu vaccination is safe and can protect you against flu illness.
For more information about influenza (flu), visit the CDC’s flu webpage.
