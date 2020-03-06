HOOPESTON — With spring around the corner, the Hoopeston Animal Rescue Team is gearing up for “kitten season.”
“Spring brings us everything — dogs and kittens and a lot of babies who need help,” director Sherry Klemme said.
The kittens especially present a hardship, as they often need warming blankets, fluids and medical care.
To raise money in anticipation of that influx, the no-kill shelter is holding “Paws for a Cause Cookout” on Saturday.
The fundraiser will be 5-7 p.m. Saturday at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post, 428 W. Orange. Tickets are $8 in advance for adults or $10 at the door, and $4 in advance for children (age 10 and under) or $5 at the door.
D.J. Rockin’ Roy Kohl will provide entertainment from 7-10 p.m.
The fundraiser also will feature a raffle, 50-50 drawing and a silent auction with a variety of goods.
Tickets are available at the HART shelter, 901 W. Main, or from any shelter volunteer. The menu includes hamburgers and cheeseburgers or hot dogs, baked beans, choice of potato salad or chips and a dessert.
To donate or to learn more, visit its website at www.hartshelter.org, its Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Hartshelterteam/, mail donations to 901 W. Main St., Hoopeston, IL 60942, or call (217) 283-0779.
Proceeds will go to HART’s overall fund to provide medical care to its animals.
The shelter has fundraisers usually in spring, summer and fall, with about $1,500-$2,500 taken in each time. That money helps offset the monthly cost of $3,000 for veterinary bills.
Klemme hopes people take time to come to the fundraiser, as the animals need help.
“We’re doing the best we can,” she said. “There is a handful of volunteers doing an army’s worth of work.”
HART also has a building plan under way to expand the shelter, and has raised more than $60,000 for that fund.
For a start, a 12-foot by 24-foot shed is being revamped into a building for cats.
Plans also call for a new dog kennel onto the back of the existing building. Current cages are too small for the dogs, and aren’t good for the long term. The addition would be 40 feet by 26 feet and also serve as the adoption center for dogs.
HART moved into the former veterinary clinic in 2013, obtained its 501c3 in 2016, and bought the building in 2017.
In the recent past, the group put a new roof on the building and made renovations to the cat area.
HART provides an open-door shelter for all animals. It is a no-kill safe environment for lost, unwanted, abused, sick and injured animals, and acts as animal control for the city of Hoopeston.
The shelter relies on volunteers and donations.
