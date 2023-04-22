DANVILLE — The Danville Chapter of AMBUCS has chosen Erich Hannah as the 2023 recipient of the annual First Citizen award.
Hannah is the husband to Monica Hannah and father to Scott Hannah, Rachel Hannah and Emily Hartman. He has had a variety of positions such as logistics manager, loan officer, sales rep, and in 2013 acquired Newton’s Cleaning and Restoration, LLC.
AMBUCS officials state Hannah has been an integral part of the community. He has served as the president of Habitat for Humanity of Danville for many years and in doing so, he has given countless volunteer hours to the success of the organization. Through his work through Habitat, he has helped more than 50 families with home ownership and played a vital part of opening the Habitat Restore in Danville.
Hannah states, “I enjoy being a very hands-on leader helping with builds alongside other local volunteers many of which are retired from the building trades.”
His interest in Habitat for Humanity started when he was approached in Jacksonville and asked to be on the board of directors for the Jacksonville Habitat branch. Even in moving back to Danville, he is has continued to be an important part of this organization.
When asked why he does what he does, Hannah responded, “I have been blessed with great parents and a great upbringing. Dad worked in the construction industry and enjoyed woodworking. I picked up those skills from him. I enjoy using these skills to give back to our community. Statistics show children brought up in a stable home have a greater chance of success in life. Home ownership results in improved graduation rates, reduced teen pregnancy rates and a statistically better chance of the children becoming successful adults.”
Hannah also has volunteered and/or been a member of the following organizations: Big Brothers Big Sisters, Downtown Danville Rotary, Second Church of Christ, Second Church of Christ Men’s Club, Habitat for Humanity of Danville, Habitat for Humanity of Illinois, and Free and Accepted Masons.
There are many wonderful ways to describe Erich Hannah but one thing is for sure, he exemplifies the qualities and characteristics of a First Citizen, AMBUCS officials stated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.