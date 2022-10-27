The Vermilion County Handicapped Association will reach a milestone this weekend while helping a resident in need.
The group finished ramp No. 399 on Wednesday on Brewer Road in Danville for 72-year-old Steve Stevens.
On Sunday morning, the VCHA will build ramp No. 400 for 90-year-old Rose Banks, who lives on Scott Street in Westville.
Banks said she’s largely homebound.
“I can’t go out the back door very easy at all ..., “she said, adding that going out the front door also is an issue.
She said she’s looking forward to having a ramp to get around to and from her home for errands, groceries, doctor appointments and other things.
Banks said it’s going to be a great weekend with the ramp construction and also being on the route for a great view of the third annual Westville Halloween Golf Cart Parade at 2 p.m. Sunday.
Kip Sullivan, who is a retired plumber and has been president of the VCHA for 12 years, said they build on average about 15 ramps a year. They also have a couple metal ramps as temporary assistance for those in need in Vermilion County, who need a ramp for a wheelchair or better ease of access to get in and out of their homes.
The temporary metal ramps can help in the cold months when they can’t build.
Those building the ramps are retirees and other volunteers who are VCHA members. There’s a core group of about 30 people.
The group has helped a lot of families through the years.
“It really started out as Special Olympics, raising money for Special Olympics,” Sullivan said.
The group started about 30 years ago.
Sullivan said they started raising money for families, such as to buy a wheelchair for a child or help financially with someone going to the hospital.
The VCHA has been focusing on building ramps for about 25 years.
They build the second and fourth Sundays of the month, when there is nice weather.
To be eligible for a ramp, the person or a family member can call the VCHA at 217-662-6331. They will hear a recording. They can leave their name and address and where an application can be sent to.
Sullivan said how someone finds out about them, he doesn’t really know. It’s likely by word of mouth and Facebook, he said.
The person can fill out an application with information, including proof of income and a doctor’s note/information on why they need a ramp.
They continuously have people who need ramps.
“We probably won’t finish them all this year. Like every year, we usually have four, usually I’ll say average, that’s held over for next year,” Sullivan said. “We’ll stop here probably about the end of November more than likely. Then we’ll start back up at the end of April, first of May, somewhere around there.”
A couple more are planned for November to finish out the year.
Sullivan said they think they’ll get caught up, but they don’t.
The ramps are free to the recipients.
Funding for the ramps comes from donations and grants, such as the Julius W. Hegeler II Foundation and other foundations.
The group’s main funding comes from proceeds in raffling off a Harley-Davidson motorcycle annually the weekend after Labor Day in September.
Sullivan said that fundraiser raises about $18,000 if all tickets are sold.
Ramps have averaged more than $1,000 each for construction.
One year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, they didn’t have the motorcycle fundraiser, but they still built ramps, so they lost funding that year.
“But I mean we’re sitting OK,” Sullivan said. “It’d be nice to have a little more cushion.”
Each ramp project is different in their own ways, he said.
Some can be short simple ones, such as the straight shot 20-footer they built Wednesday with a plate on the end. Some are a little more complex in the space they have.
“They all vary,” he said.
The ramp construction can take a few hours.
Leora Clark usually provides food after the Sunday builds, or they will receive some food donations.
The VCHA doesn’t have any expenses, such as for rent, staff or utilities, but just for a phone. Ninety-five percent of the donations and grants go to ramps and materials. They also have a scholarship at Danville Area Community College.
Sullivan has plans drawn for the ramp this weekend, and had drawings for an L-shaped ramp in Armstrong, one in Georgetown and others.
Feedback from the recipients and their families is what makes it all worth it, the group members say.
One previous ramp in Tilton, the resident was 100 years old.
“Some of her children sent some money to us,” Sullivan said.
Some residents come out crying, showing how thankful they are, he added.
There’s been a couple people where they’ve said this is the first time they’ve been able to get out of their house by themselves in two years.
“It really makes you feel good,” Sullivan said.
Another ramp was for an 8-year-old girl in a wheelchair. She wanted to go up and down the ramp when it was done, like a roller coaster ride, he said.
“So, I enjoy doing it. I really do,” Sullivan said.
They hope to have about 30 volunteers for this weekend’s build. About a dozen helped on Wednesday.
Sullivan said they can work with volunteers who don’t have as much construction experience.
Anyone interested in becoming a member and for more information about the VCHA, visit its Facebook page and the group also has regular meetings at 7 p.m. the third Wednesday of every month at the VFW on Pine Street in Danville.
