DANVILLE — Their clients might be just a little more excited about Allure Hair & Make-Up Salon reopening than co-owners Debbie Salts and Shawn Jones.
Salts and Jones are ready to turn on their lighted “Open” sign and get back to seeing their clients and cutting and coloring hair.
Regular haircuts that have been unable to occur, some personal fitness routines, outdoor dining at restaurants and bars and additional retail store openings, all still with restrictions, can resume today in the area.
“It’s been horrible,” Salts said about having their hair salon at 2603 N. Vermilion St., next to Mad Goat Coffee, remain closed since March 20.
Due to the salon not having payroll employees, but having stylists rent booths, being ineligible and attempts by some stylists to receive unemployment benefits have been difficult.
“We’re still a business, licensed and pay taxes,” Salts said.
She and Jones said they still had utility and lease payments to make.
Since it was announced they could reopen today, their phone has been ringing constantly.
Jones said she was inside the salon cleaning and the phone just kept ringing.
“It’s just been nonstop,” Salts said. “Our schedules are full.”
Just between the two of them, they have more than 60 hair color appointments scheduled in the next 10 days.
They and their regular stylists, six in total, are about full in bookings for the next few weeks, but the newer stylists also will be able to take those wanting to make a last minute haircut appointment.
Walk-ins won’t be allowed, but people can call and see if a stylist is open.
Salts said for example, someone might have to wait in their vehicle until a stylist would be available.
Jones and Salts said they are expecting to see some people with long hair due to the stay-at-home order, and have to clean up coloring on clients’ hair when clients tried to use a box coloring kit at home. They appreciate clients being loyal and coming back to the salon.
“We’re expecting the worst,” Salts laughed about clients’ hair.
“Our clients are very happy we’re reopening,” Jones added.
When entering the salon, there are COVID-19 sheets for clients to sign in.
The hair stations already are spaced out, and Jones said they are leaving extra time between appointments to clean.
Customers are asked to wear masks as stylists also will be wearing them.
If there is a child getting a haircut, they are asking only one person be present with the child, and the parent or guardian sit in the waiting area.
The salon also has a separate bathroom for clients.
“It’s craziness,” Salts said. “It’s a whole new world.”
Salts added, however, hair salons are one of the most sanitary places to be, with their combs, clipper guards, chairs and other items constantly sanitized between clients.
Jones said she’s excited about reopening because “we’re social people” and they’ve missed their clients.
Jones and Salts took over the business two years ago.
They said people will initially have to make more of a plan ahead of time to get a haircut or color instead of last-minute appointments. Clients are encouraged to reschedule early and get a date on their books.
Allure is open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday; Tuesday by appointments only; and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. It is closed Sunday.
The salon can be reached at 217-446-6566.
Other stores reopening today include those at the Village Mall.
The mall has been closed since March 23.
Mall Property Manager Cinnamyn Keith said not all stores will reopen today.
Stores that will be open: CitiTrends, Hibbett’s, Sunkem computers, JoAnn’s and GNC along with the tenants that have been open through COVID, County Market, Pets Supplies Plus and Dunham’s.
Stores opening June 5 as of now will be Burlington, Maurices and also Lovely Nails by appointment only.
She said other store officials are still making decisions on when to reopen, such as with Ross Dress for Less, Claire’s and Bath and Body Works. The movie theater also won’t yet be reopened.
Keith said Bath and Body Works will open back up, despite some stores permanently closing. The store manager hasn’t given a date yet.
“We will be open with limited hours,” Keith said about the mall’s initial reopening.
The mall’s hours will be 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.
The mall still won’t be open to mall walkers until further notice.
Keith said they will be using hand sanitizer and following mask and social distancing guidelines.
The mall’s public bathrooms will be locked and only available for an emergency.
Keith also said they will be asking patrons to shop and then leave the property, not to congregate.
“Be patient with us,” she added.
The City of Danville this week released outdoor food and beverage sale and consumption general guidelines for inside the city.
The following general guidelines provide for the temporary establishment of outdoor space for dining and alcohol consumption.
These guidelines are set forth to help protect the health and safety of businesses, patrons and the general public.
— Outdoor space must be established on the property owned/leased by or adjacent to the original business.
— Businesses should follow the guidelines set forth by the Illinois Department of Public Health. For example, table settings and/or individual seats must be spaced at least six feet apart.
— Table settings and/or individual seats must have at least a five feet setback from roads (excluding parking spaces) and must not impede pedestrian traffic on sidewalks by allowing at least three feet for passersby.
— No objects are to be placed in a fashion where the vision of motorists is blocked or impaired.
— Private and non-owned parking lots (with landlord permission) may be used. The city strongly recommends cordoning the space off with stanchions or temporary fencing.
Consumption of alcoholic beverages outdoors must be done within the space owned or leased by the business. Sale or consumption of alcohol on a property that is not owned or leased by the business is strictly prohibited.
Each business will be evaluated on a case-by-case instance.
All of this is occurring under Phase 3 of the five-phase Restore Illinois plan for businesses and workplaces to safely reopen with the coronavirus pandemic.
In addition to the return to work and reopening of specific businesses, Phase 3 permits: small group gatherings of 10 or fewer; participation in select sports and outdoor activities, including tennis, boating and camping; and other activities where safe social distancing can be practiced. Residents must continue to follow public health guidelines around social distancing, sanitization and face coverings.
According to Doug Toole, with the Vermilion County Health Department, the health department posted a link to the Illinois Phase 3 guidelines on its website for businesses. Several food-service and some other establishments contacted the health department to go over specifics of the state guidelines and for advice.
Toole said it is not necessary for establishments to have their outdoor dining areas inspected by the health department beforehand.
“We will look at outdoor dining areas as part of our routine establishment inspections,” according to Toole.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.